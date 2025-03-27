Fighting together

During my summer vacation at FAST University, I had the opportunity to intern at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, an experience that deeply impacted me. Over the course of a week, I witnessed the resilience of cancer patients, especially children, as they bravely fought against their illness. While fear and uncertainty were evident, the strength of these young patients and their families was truly inspiring.

The hospital staff, including doctors and nurses, displayed remarkable skill, kindness, and compassion. The quality of treatment was exceptional, and I was pleased to learn that most patients received free medical care, easing the financial burden on their families. The hospital also provided playrooms and study areas to help children momentarily escape their struggles.

During my time there, I engaged with patients and their attendants, reading stories, playing Ludo and having conversations to uplift their spirits. Many families expressed deep gratitude, stating that without Shaukat Khanum, they wouldn’t have been able to afford treatment. One story that stood out was that of five-year-old Tohaid, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease in May 2024. His mother was devastated, especially since he also had Down Syndrome, making the battle even more challenging. Financial concerns added to their distress, but Shaukat Khanum Hospital provided hope, covering the cost of his treatment and offering accommodation at the donor-funded “Musaafirkhana” in Lahore.

Tohaid’s father and mother, like many others, remains grateful for the hospital’s unwavering support, care, and generosity. This experience reinforced the urgent need for more cancer hospitals in Pakistan. As one hospital cannot serve an entire nation, public contributions are crucial to ensuring that Shaukat Khanum continues to provide life-saving treatment to those in need.

ZAIRA JAVED

LAHORE