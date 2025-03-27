Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Step Out With Kids In Miami After Health Scare

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova were recently spotted enjoying a sunny boat outing with their children, putting to rest fans’ concerns following Anna’s earlier health scare.

The famously private couple, who have three children—Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary—were seen soaking up the Miami sun on a family boat trip along the coast. The sighting comes just weeks after Anna was photographed in a wheelchair wearing an orthopedic boot, prompting concern about her health.

Enrique, dressed casually in a gray long-sleeve shirt, baseball cap, and sunglasses, was seen steering the boat with his son Nicholas by his side. The seven-year-old, who celebrated his birthday in December with twin sister Lucy, wore a black swimsuit and life jacket as he closely observed his father navigating the waters.

Anna, now recovered, was captured walking around the boat deck in a strapless swimsuit, her hair tied up in a bun. Her active presence and affectionate interaction with the kids reassured fans that the injury she sustained earlier this year is behind her.

Back in January 2025, Kournikova was seen in a wheelchair during a shopping trip at Miami’s Bal Harbour Mall, sparking concern about her condition. She was later confirmed to have suffered a minor foot sprain. Enrique’s mother, Isabel Preysler, addressed the incident at the time, telling ¡HOLA! Spain that it was “nothing serious.”

The family has long called Miami home and is known for their occasional boat adventures, often captured in candid fan photos. While the latest images focus on Enrique and Nicholas, it’s believed Lucy and five-year-old Mary were also part of the family day out.

Anna, who retired from tennis at age 21 due to recurring injuries, seemed at ease and fully recovered, sharing smiles and moments of laughter with Enrique during the outing. Fans welcomed the rare glimpse into the couple’s family life and were relieved to see Anna back on her feet.