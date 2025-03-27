ECP disqualifies 24 former lawmakers over failure to file asset declarations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified 24 former members of the National and Provincial Assemblies for failing to submit their asset and liability declarations for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

According to an official statement released by the ECP spokesperson, the disqualified individuals include 10 former members of the National Assembly, seven former members of the Sindh Assembly, and seven former members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The disqualified lawmakers will remain ineligible to contest general, by-elections, and Senate elections until they submit the required Form B detailing their assets and liabilities for the relevant fiscal year, it added.

From the now-dissolved National Assembly, the ECP disqualified Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, and Muhammad Adil, along with Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Kamaluddin, and Ismatullah. Other disqualified former MNAs include Samina Matloob, Naseeba, Shamim Ara Panhwar, and Rubina Irfan.

In Sindh, former provincial lawmakers Adeel Ahmed and Hizbullah Bhugio have been disqualified, along with Arsalan Taj Hussain, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, and Imran Ali Shah. Ali Ghulam and Tahira were also named among the disqualified.

From Balochistan, the ECP disqualified former assembly members Mir Sikandar Ali, Mir Muhammad Akbar, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Waheed Siddiqui, Mir Jamal, and Bibi Shaheena.

The ECP reiterated that the disqualifications will remain in effect until the concerned individuals comply with the legal requirement to submit their annual declarations.