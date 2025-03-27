NATIONAL

Crackdown on Hurriyat camp continues for 5th day across Kashmir valley

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: Indian forces continued brutal crackdown on Hurriyat camp for the fifth consecutive day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, The forces’ personnel raided the houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists associated with Jamat-e-Islami, Tehree-e-Hurryet Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Peoples Freedom League in multiple areas of Srinagar, Baramullah, Ganderbal, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Badgam, Bandipora, Kupwara and Kulgam districts.

During the raids, Indian forces harassed the families and seized house and bank documents, mobile phones and other valuables.

The authorities, headed by New Delhi-installed non Kashmiri LG Minhaj Sinha, are targeting the Hurriyat camp for raising demand for the UN-acknowledged right to self-determination.

During the house raids and search operations, besides ransacking, the police asked the families to discourage Hurriyat activists from raising voice for freedom from Indian subjugation.

