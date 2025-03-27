CII Rules First Wife Cannot Seek Annulment If Husband Marries Again Without Consent

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has ruled that a woman cannot annul her marriage solely because her husband takes a second wife without her consent, declaring the provision contrary to Islamic teachings.

The decision was issued after a meeting of the council on Wednesday, during which members concluded that granting a first wife this legal right is inconsistent with Islamic principles. The CII reaffirmed its position on the permissibility of polygamy under Islamic law and emphasized traditional interpretations.

Also on the agenda was the proposal to include mandatory medical testing — such as for thalassemia and other communicable diseases — in marriage contracts. The council ruled that while such tests may be included voluntarily, they cannot be declared religious requirements for marriage.

In an effort to safeguard the integrity of Islamic terminology, the CII further recommended that words like Salah (prayer), Ayah (verse), and Masjid (mosque) should not be translated into English. Members argued that retaining the original Arabic ensures accuracy and preserves religious meaning.

Addressing broader ethical issues, the council called on religious scholars to actively campaign against electricity theft, categorizing it as both a moral and economic offense.

The council also reviewed the government’s proposed contributory pension scheme, approving it for newly hired public employees. However, it stressed that existing employees should not be forced to adopt the new system. It further advised that the scheme must comply with Islamic financial principles by avoiding interest-based (riba) components.

Meanwhile, a scheduled discussion on the controversial proposal to establish human milk banks was deferred. The council stated that further religious and ethical consultation was needed before a decision could be made.

While the CII’s rulings are not legally binding, its recommendations carry weight in shaping religious and legal discourse in Pakistan.