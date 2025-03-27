Chinese premier calls for stronger China-France cooperation to enhance global stability

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlighted the significance of China-France cooperation amid the current global situation, saying it would bring greater stability and certainty to bilateral and global development.

Li made the remarks while meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

Li said that both China and France are staunch advocates of free trade and multilateralism, with deeply intertwined economic interests. He called on both sides to jointly resist protectionism and unilateralism, maintain an open approach to cooperation, and leverage their complementary strengths to inject new momentum into economic growth.

Li said China regards France as an important partner and is willing to deepen cooperation in traditional sectors such as aviation, aerospace, and nuclear energy while also exploring emerging fields like the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology to foster new drivers of economic development.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations. Li noted that China is ready to use this opportunity to further deepen ties with Europe, promoting mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation. He expressed hope that France would play a constructive role in this process and provide a fair, just, and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in France.

Barrot affirmed France’s commitment to strengthening relations with China, emphasizing that in an increasingly uncertain world, both countries share a responsibility to uphold multilateralism. He expressed a willingness to work closely with China to enhance high-level exchanges and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and technology. He also emphasized the importance of joint efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

Barrot also reiterated France’s commitment to strategic autonomy, opposing trade protectionism and trade wars. He also voiced support for deeper China-EU economic and trade dialogue, urging both sides to properly address mutual concerns.