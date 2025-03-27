China, EU agree to deepen economic, trade cooperation

BEIJING: China is willing to work with the EU to strengthen dialogue and exchange, handle economic and trade differences in the proper manner, expand mutual openness, and promote the healthy, stable development of China-EU economic and trade relations, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Thursday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, He said that China stands ready to work with the EU to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two sides, resist unilateralism and protectionism, and safeguard the multilateral trading system.

Sefcovic noted that China is an important partner of the EU, expressed a willingness to use the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen China-EU economic and trade cooperation, and agreed that differences should be resolved through dialogue and consultation.