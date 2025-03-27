Avengers: Doomsday Cast Officially Revealed In Teaser Trailer Featuring X-Men, Fantastic Four And More | Watch

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the full cast of Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated fifth Avengers film set for release on May 1, 2026. The announcement, made during a live webcast streamed on X, YouTube, and Instagram, confirmed that the film is now in active development.

Originally titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, the film was rebranded after the departure of actor Jonathan Majors and underwhelming audience response to the villain Kang. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom, a new central antagonist for the saga.

The cast for Avengers: Doomsday features characters from across all phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), aligning with the overarching Multiverse Saga (Phases 4–6). Stars from upcoming 2025 titles Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are also included, hinting at their potential importance in the Avengers’ next battle.

Given Doctor Doom’s connection to the Fantastic Four, the inclusion of their full team suggests a major role in the film. However, the presence of multiple Thunderbolts characters has raised questions, as their narrative link to Doom remains unclear.

Another standout reveal was the return of Kelsey Grammer as Beast (Hank McCoy), continuing from his surprise cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene. His appearance, along with other legacy X-Men actors including Professor X and Magneto, signals a deeper integration of the X-Men universe into the MCU. Additionally, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine, will appear alongside fellow mutants for the first time.

While Marvel’s Avengers films have historically served as massive crossover events — beginning with 2012’s The Avengers — Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most ambitious undertakings. Its extensive cast, drawing from across Marvel’s film and TV history, sets the stage for a multiversal clash that leads into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Still, Marvel faces the challenge of balancing such a large ensemble. Critics and fans alike have noted that Avengers: Endgame succeeded by narrowing its focus after the sprawling Infinity War. Whether Doomsday will follow a similar approach or attempt to juggle multiple storylines remains to be seen.

Filming on Avengers: Doomsday will continue over the next several months, as Marvel prepares for one of its biggest releases yet. The success of the film will ultimately depend on how effectively it weaves its characters and multiverse narratives into a cohesive story.