White Lotus Star Faces Life-Or-Death Choice In Upcoming Thriller ‘Drop’

White Lotus star Meghann Fahy is set to shock audiences with a chilling new role in the upcoming thriller Drop, where a romantic dinner takes a dark and deadly turn. The film, set to release on April 11, casts Fahy as Violet, a widowed mother whose first date becomes a night of terror.

Best known for her acclaimed performance as Daphne Sullivan in HBO’s The White Lotus, Fahy now steps into a suspense-filled plot alongside It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar. During their luxurious dinner, Violet receives a terrifying message via Bluetooth: kill her date or watch her son and younger sister die.

In a tense trailer released Tuesday, Violet confides in Henry (Sklenar) about the anonymous threats. He quickly realizes the sender must be close, saying, “They’ve got to be within fifty feet to send a drop.” The tension escalates when Violet sees a live home security feed showing a masked figure threatening her family.

The cast also includes Violett Beane (The Flash), Gabrielle Ryan (The Detour), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), and Reed Diamond (Homicide: Life on the Street).

Early reactions from critics highlight the film’s intensity and Fahy’s gripping performance. Deadline praised the film’s modern twist on digital paranoia, calling it “a fun-ass thriller that puts all 100 minutes of runtime to good use.” The Hollywood Reporter noted its “campy drama” but credited Fahy with grounding the film through her commitment.

Fans are already buzzing online. “Saw this trailer in the theater and it looks good. Def saved a reminder,” one Instagram user wrote. Another posted, “I’M ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT.”

With its tight pacing, smart tech-based premise, and emotional stakes, Drop promises to keep viewers guessing—and gripping their seats—until the very last second.