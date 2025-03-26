Trump signs executive order requiring proof of citizenship for voting

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a controversial executive order mandating that all voters provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering for federal elections, a move critics say is aimed at voter suppression.

The order, which also directs states to discard mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day and threatens to withhold federal funding from non-compliant states, is expected to face immediate legal challenges.

“We’ve got to straighten out our elections,” Trump declared at the White House signing ceremony. “This country is sick because of fake elections, and we’re going to fix it—one way or another.”

The measure builds on previous Republican-led legislation and aligns with Trump’s long-standing, unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. However, voting by non-citizens in federal elections is already illegal under U.S. law.

Voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the order, calling it an attempt to disenfranchise marginalized communities.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of progressive watchdog group Public Citizen, called the move “a blatant attack on democracy and an authoritarian power grab.”

“This order would suppress the votes of millions, especially voters of color, and fuel even more baseless claims of fraud,” she said.

Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, warned the order could block millions of eligible Americans from voting simply because they lack immediate access to citizenship documents like passports or birth certificates.

A study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that around 21 million U.S. citizens do not have proof of citizenship readily available.

The order also directs the Department of Homeland Security and the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency to audit state voter registration systems. Officials will have the authority to issue subpoenas to ensure compliance, according to a White House fact sheet.

Trump’s directive would also override existing laws in 18 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day are still counted if they arrive late.

Legal analysts suggest the order could face constitutional challenges, as states have the authority to regulate their own election procedures.

With the 2025 presidential race heating up, the order is expected to ignite intense political and legal battles, further deepening divisions over U.S. election laws.