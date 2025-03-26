SPARCO Releases Moon Sighting Data, Eid To Fall On This Date

Eidul Fitr is expected to be celebrated across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, according to a moon sighting forecast released by the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

Suparco’s statement provided an astronomical breakdown, stating that the new moon for Shawwal 1446 Hijri will form on March 29 at 3:58 PM Pakistan Standard Time. However, due to its young age and position, it is unlikely to be visible that evening.

By March 30—the 29th of Ramadan—the moon will be around 27 hours old, with a 14-degree altitude at sunset and 2% illumination, making it visible to the naked eye under clear skies. These indicators suggest that most regions of Pakistan will be able to sight the crescent on March 30.

The forecast also noted that visibility conditions in Saudi Arabia on March 29 are poor due to the moon’s younger age and lower altitude, implying Eidul Fitr may fall on March 31 there as well. If confirmed, it would mean Pakistan and much of the Middle East could observe Eid on the same day.

Despite Suparco’s strong scientific projections, the final decision rests with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which will convene on March 30 to assess crescent sightings nationwide. The committee will weigh both astronomical data and eyewitness testimonies before making an official declaration.

A Suparco spokesperson emphasized that while “scientific models strongly indicate a clear sighting on March 30,” the official call will be based on ground observations. Pakistan traditionally relies on a combination of modern astronomical analysis and conventional sighting methods to determine the start and end of Islamic months.

If the moon is sighted as forecasted, Ramadan 2025 will conclude with 29 fasts, and Eidul Fitr will be observed nationwide on March 31.