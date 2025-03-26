Opinion

School trip to NFL’s production facility at Port Qasim

As a schoolteacher, I recently visited the NFL’s production facility at Port Qasim as part of an educational trip with my students. Walking through the facility, I was genuinely impressed by the strict hygiene standards and well-defined SOPs. Every step of production, from sourcing raw materials to final packaging, was handled with care, ensuring high-quality output.

What stood out the most was learning that locally sold and exported products undergo the same quality checks and standards. Many assume that companies only maintain high standards for exported goods while compromising on local products, but what we saw cleared up this misconception.

As educators nurturing future leaders, we must challenge misconceptions and highlight the positive aspects of our industries. Often, we are quick to believe that locally produced goods are inferior, but after seeing the commitment to quality firsthand, I feel more confident in Pakistan’s ability to meet international standards and it’s time we recognize and appreciate the efforts being made within our own country. After seeing the process up close, I feel more confident. Instead of assuming that “export quality” always means “better,” maybe we should start appreciating what’s being produced right here for us.

HUMERA YASMEEN

KARACHI

