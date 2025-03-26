NATIONAL

Saim Ayub Returns To Lahore After Injury Ahead Of PSL 10

By Web Desk

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has returned to Lahore after completing his rehabilitation, with a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy set to determine his availability for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Saim Ayub training on earlier this month ahead of fitness test:

Medical reports ‘encouraging’

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) say Ayub’s medical reports from the UK are “encouraging,” sparking optimism about his return to competitive cricket. The left-handed batter had been recovering from an ankle fracture sustained during a Test match in January.

Saim Ayub after landing in London for treatment with Pakistan team coach Azhar Mahmood following injury weeks before Champions Trophy 2025

Following the injury, Ayub was sent to London for treatment on the directive of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. His recovery progress will now be evaluated in Lahore before a final decision is made regarding his PSL 10 participation.

The 21-year-old is expected to travel to Karachi to celebrate Eid with his family before fully resuming training. His return could boost his PSL franchise if cleared to play.

