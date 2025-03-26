Railway operations to commence in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced the resumption of train operations in Balochistan, weeks after services were suspended following a terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express.

The decision includes the restoration of multiple train routes, with services set to resume from 27 March 2025.

According to the official schedule, Train 40-DN Jaffer Express will operate from Peshawar to Quetta starting 27 March, Train 39-UP Jaffer Express will run from Sibi to Peshawar from the same date, Train 39-UP Express from Quetta to Peshawar resumes 28 March, Train 3-UP from Karachi to Quetta will resume service on 31 March.

To accommodate Eidul Fitr travellers, a special Eid train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on 29 March 2025, aimed at easing passenger load during the holiday period.

Pakistan Railways has advised all passengers to adhere strictly to departure times, while staff have been directed to complete all necessary preparations.

The Railway Prem Union welcomed the move, with Central President Sheikh Muhammad Anwar calling it a “positive development for passengers in Balochistan.”

He praised Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi for his commitment, particularly the decision to operate Bolan Express daily, aligning with long-standing union demands.

Anwar also welcomed the announcement of additional train services from Quetta, calling it a step toward improving travel facilities and addressing regional disparities.

Speaking on security, Anwar backed the government’s decision to recruit 500 new personnel in the railway police, with 70% of posts reserved for Balochistan, describing it as a vital move for safety and infrastructure protection.