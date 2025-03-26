‘PTI Pleas’: IHC serves notices to PM, president over delay in CEC’s appointment

Advocate Sameer Khosa argues the CEC, ECP members continue to serve despite the expiration of their terms

Omar Ayub and Shibli Fara file petitions against inordinate delay in appointment of CEC, ECP members appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued pre-admission notices to the federal government, prime minister, and president over the delay in appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A single-member IHC bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Azam Khan issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz – PTI’s Opposition Leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate.

The petitioners submitted in the court that the CEC and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan are now illegally holding their positions following completion of their tenures on January 26.

The petition further claims that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani have failed to fulfill their constitutional obligations in ensuring timely appointments.

The petition urges the court to declare their continuation in office unconstitutional and to direct the prime minister to consult with the opposition leader on new appointments.

The petitioners have requested the court to instruct the National Assembly Speaker to form a parliamentary committee for the selection process and to direct the Senate Chairman to send the list of Senate members to the Speaker for further proceedings.

During proceedings on Wednesday, the court also directed notices to the CEC and ECP members.

Petitioners’ lawyer Sameer Khosa argued that the CEC and ECP members continue to serve despite the expiration of their terms, which he claimed violates constitutional provisions.

The court inquired whether the appointment process had begun, to which Khosa responded that the parliamentary committee responsible for the process has yet been formed.

The court has sought a response from all concerned parties and adjourned the hearing until April 29.

The delay in the appointment of the electoral officials has raised concerns about the functioning of the ECP, particularly in the lead-up to future elections.