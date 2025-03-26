Inside Prince Harry’s Explosive Dispute With Sentebale Charity Chair Following Resignation

Prince Harry’s abrupt resignation from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded nearly two decades ago, has exposed a deep rift with its chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka — a dispute now at the center of a public controversy over governance, power, and whistleblower claims.

In a joint statement with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Harry announced his departure on Wednesday, calling the situation “devastating” and accusing Chandauka of creating an “untenable” environment. The two royals stepped down in solidarity with several trustees who also resigned, citing irreconcilable differences with the chair appointed in 2023.

Tensions reportedly emerged shortly after Chandauka’s appointment, with trustees objecting to her leadership style and her decision to relocate fundraising operations to Africa. Matters escalated when she filed legal action against the charity after being asked to step down — a move Harry and Seeiso say illustrates the “broken relationship.”

The resignation was followed by a sharp response from Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, who told The Times she had been a whistleblower exposing “bullying, harassment, misogyny, and poor governance” within the organization. “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law,” she said, accusing unnamed figures of using the media to manipulate public sympathy.

Adding to the drama, a resurfaced clip from April 2024 has drawn renewed scrutiny. In it, Meghan Markle appears to gesture for Chandauka not to stand next to Harry during a charity polo match photo op. Though the trio smiled for cameras later, reports suggest the rift had already taken root.

Chandauka defended her actions as being in line with the charity’s mission and values, asserting: “Everything I do at Sentebale is in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation and the young people we serve.” She rejected the idea that Sentebale was a “vanity project” for its founders, instead describing herself as a challenger of institutional misconduct.

In their statement, Harry and Seeiso expressed heartbreak over the decision, reiterating their continued commitment to Sentebale’s cause. “We are truly heartbroken… but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries,” they wrote, pledging to raise their concerns with the Charity Commission.

Although the foundation’s future leadership remains uncertain, its mission — supporting children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana — continues. The resignation of its high-profile patrons and internal conflict has sparked wider discussion about charity governance and the pressures facing organizations led by public figures.

Representatives for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Sentebale have yet to issue further comments.