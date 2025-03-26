Prince Harry ‘Devastated’ As He Steps Down From African Charity Amid Internal Conflict

Prince Harry has resigned from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in 2006, citing internal conflict and a deep sense of shock and heartbreak over recent events within the organisation.

The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced their decision to step down as patrons on Tuesday after a group of trustees resigned over a dispute with the charity’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. The fallout reportedly stemmed from disagreements over shifting fundraising efforts to Africa, according to The Times.

In a joint statement, Harry and Seeiso said the trustees had acted in the charity’s best interests by asking the chair to step aside, but tensions escalated when Chandauka filed legal action to retain her position. “We are truly heartbroken they’ve had to follow through with this act,” they said. “What’s transpired is unthinkable.”

The royal patrons said they plan to raise their concerns with the Charity Commission, adding that they remain committed to the welfare of Sentebale’s beneficiaries. The charity, which means “Forget me not” in Sesotho, was established to support vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, particularly those affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS.

Harry had retained Sentebale as one of his few private patronages after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and losing his formal patronages in 2021.

Former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West released a joint statement confirming their unanimous resignation, citing a loss of confidence in Chandauka’s leadership. “We see no other path forward,” they said.

In response, a spokesperson for Sentebale denied that Harry or Seeiso had formally resigned and confirmed a board restructuring took place on March 25 to bring in new leadership with the expertise to accelerate the charity’s transformation agenda.

Chandauka defended her position, saying her actions were guided by a commitment to fairness and transparency. She alleged the organisation had been marred by governance failures, bullying, and harassment, and said she was targeted for challenging misconduct. “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law… and use the very press they disdain to harm people,” she said.

She further revealed that the High Court had granted an emergency injunction preventing her removal, and she had alerted the Charity Commission to the issues.

The Charity Commission confirmed it is assessing concerns about Sentebale’s governance but has not yet launched a formal investigation.