Parched city

The ongoing water crisis in Karachi has become a source of immense hardship for millions of people. Despite being Pakistan’s economic hub, the city struggles with severe water shortages, leaving many areas without adequate supply for weeks at a time.

The root causes of this crisis are diverse: outdated infrastructure, unchecked water theft and a widening gap between supply and demand. In low-income neighborhoods, residents are forced to rely on overpriced water tankers or unsafe sources, leading to financial strain and health risks.

To resolve this issue, authorities must focus on improving water distribution, modernising infrastructure and cracking down on illegal activities in the water sector. Promoting rainwater harvesting and exploring alternative solutions such as desalination plants could also serve as long-term measures.

The government and concerned agencies need to prioritise this matter and implement sustainable solutions to ensure equitable access to clean water for all. Karachi cannot thrive if its residents are deprived of such a basic necessity.

SOBIA KHAN

KARACHI