Meghan Markle And Gwyneth Paltrow Break Their Silence On Rivalry Rumors Amid Netflix Show Failure

Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow have put to rest rumors of a feud by appearing together in a surprise video, brushing off social media speculation about a rivalry between their lifestyle brands.

The moment unfolded during one of Paltrow’s Q&A sessions on Instagram Stories Tuesday, March 26, when a follower asked if she understood “the Meghan Markle beef” circulating online. Standing in her kitchen, Paltrow responded candidly, saying, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” as kitchen sounds clinked in the background.

She then turned toward someone off-camera and asked, “Do you understand this?” The camera panned to reveal Meghan Markle sitting casually at the kitchen table, enjoying a slice of pie and shrugging with a smile, signaling she was just as confused about the alleged tension.

Their lighthearted exchange comes after speculation grew following Paltrow’s Vanity Fair cover story earlier this month, in which she addressed whether Meghan’s new lifestyle brand As Ever posed competition to her company, Goop. “Another woman is never your competition,” Paltrow said in the March 18 interview, emphasizing that she sees other women as collaborators, not rivals.

Although the two women live in the same Montecito neighborhood, Paltrow had previously stated she doesn’t know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally, but described Meghan as “really lovely” after meeting her. She even joked about trying to bring them a pie through their security.

Before launching As Ever and her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex had a blog called The Tig, which she shut down in 2017. Meghan recently held a private screening for her series earlier in March, surprising longtime fans who supported her since her blogging days.

Both Goop and As Ever draw from personal lifestyle branding, but the surprise appear