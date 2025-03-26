Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Breaks Silence On Their Private Relationship

After two years of keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has finally shared rare insights into her relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ceretti, 25, addressed the challenges of dating a globally recognized figure in a recent interview, explaining that public perception often overshadows personal identity. “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she said. “That can be extremely annoying.”

The model expressed frustration with the labels often placed on her because of DiCaprio’s fame. “People start talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex. It’s not nice to think you can’t love whoever you want because of the labels people stick on you.”

Despite constant media scrutiny, Ceretti emphasized that love, when genuine, brings reassurance. “It’s something you learn. If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence,” she added.

Ceretti and DiCaprio first met in Milan, and although they’ve been spotted together at parties, vacations, and public events, both have maintained a strong boundary between their personal life and the public eye. She reiterated her commitment to keeping their relationship private, even while offering this rare comment.

The model also briefly shared her admiration for Titanic, calling it “iconic”—a nod to the film that catapulted DiCaprio into global stardom.

While the couple continues to guard their relationship from public overexposure, Ceretti’s candid words offer a glimpse into the realities of loving someone in the global spotlight.