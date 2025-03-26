Journalist Waheed Murad ‘Abducted’ From Islamabad Home At Night

Senior journalist Waheed Murad was allegedly abducted from his residence in Sector G-8 during the early hours of Wednesday, according to his family and legal representatives.

Murad’s wife, speaking to Geo News, said masked men in black uniforms forcibly entered their home around 2am, claiming her husband was an Afghan national. When Murad provided his identity card under the door in response, the men broke in, confiscated both his and his mother-in-law’s phones, and took him away in a black vehicle, described as a “dala.”

At the time of the incident, Murad’s wife was abroad, while her mother was present in the house. She reportedly requested the intruders to send female officers, but the request was denied. Family sources confirmed the incident occurred on Chaman Road in Islamabad’s G-8 sector.

Following the alleged abduction, Murad’s mother-in-law filed a petition for his recovery through lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha. The plea names the interior and defence secretaries, the Islamabad police chief, and the SHO of Karachi Company police station as respondents.

According to the petition, men in black uniforms entered the house with two accompanying police vehicles and misbehaved with the family during the operation. Although a complaint was lodged at Karachi Company police station, no FIR has been registered to date.

The petition urges the court to order Murad’s immediate recovery and to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in what it describes as his unlawful abduction.