Journalist Farhan Mallick Remanded In FIA Custody Over New Fraud Case | Video

A Karachi court on Wednesday remanded journalist Farhan Mallick into the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody for five more days in connection with a newly registered fraud case.

According to the first information report (FIR), the FIA raided a call centre in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on March 25, arresting two suspects, Atir Hussain and Hassan Najeeb. The FIR alleges the call centre was involved in fraudulent activities, including transmitting confidential data to foreign entities via software.

The arrested suspects reportedly confessed to working under Mallick, leading to the latest case against him. Mallick, founder of media agency Raftar and former news director at Samaa TV, was initially arrested on March 20 and had already been in FIA custody under previous charges.

His lawyer, Abdul Moiz Jaferii, criticised the new FIR, claiming the FIA presented Mallick in a Malir court on Wednesday without prior notice and in violation of court orders. “They’re trying to waste more days of his life,” Jaferii said, predicting the fresh case would consume several more days in legal proceedings.

Previously, Mallick was charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), including sections related to unauthorised identity use, defamation, and abetment, alongside provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code. One of the charges, Section 26A of PECA—recently added—targets the spread of fake news that causes fear or disorder, carrying up to three years in prison or a fine of Rs2 million.

The law has sparked concern among journalists and civil society over its broad interpretation and impact on press freedom. Mallick’s continued detention has further intensified debate over the use of cybercrime laws against media professionals.