Jennifer Lopez Drops Whopping Amount Of Money On New House After Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly purchased a luxurious $18 million home near Los Angeles, marking a fresh chapter after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

According to People, the 55-year-old singer and actress closed the deal on the new property shortly after settling her divorce with Affleck, 52, in January—just five months after she filed to end their two-year marriage. Lopez had been actively searching for a new residence since spring 2024, as her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor began to falter.

While Lopez secures her new home, the $68 million Beverly Hills mansion she previously bought with Affleck remains on the market. The former couple purchased the estate for $60 million in June 2023, a year after marrying in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia.

The news of Lopez’s new real estate acquisition follows Affleck’s recent remarks on their split. In an interview this week, he described their divorce as “drama-free” and emphasized their mutual respect. Affleck admitted he is “more reserved and private” compared to Lopez, noting their differing approaches to fame.

“You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship,” Affleck said, adding that public speculation often misses the ordinary realities behind breakups. He declined to share specific reasons for the separation, saying it would feel “embarrassing” and overly “vulnerable.”

Affleck concluded by reiterating his admiration for Lopez, calling her “somebody [he has] a lot of respect for,” and insisting that their parting was not marked by negativity, but by differences in lifestyle and public presence.