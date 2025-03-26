Iranian Ambassador lauds Palestinians for bravely facing Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Wednesday said that Palestine is passing through a critical phase as US is pressing hard to dislocate Palestinians from Gaza but the brave Palestinians are bravely facing atrocities of the Zionist regime of Israel.

He made these remarks at an Iftar dinner hosted by Embassy of Iran to mark the International Quds Day. He said that the idea to observe Quds Day was floated by late Imam Khomeini and by every year, the participating members in the Quds Day is increasing.

He said since October 7, 2023, the world have witnessed two stark realities.

“On one hand, the continued aggression and genocide perpetrated by the Israeli regime, fully backed by Western powers and the United States. On the other hand, the steadfast resistance of Hamas, which, particularly after the ceasefire and prisoner exchanges, has demonstrated its deep-rooted strength. The Israeli axis, which once spoke of eliminating Hamas, is now compelled to engage in direct negotiations with it,” he said.

“As the ambassador of my country, I take great pride and honor in the unwavering and courageous stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in fully supporting the Palestinian cause and the people of Gaza. With the grace and power of Almighty Allah, we will continue on this path until the complete liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” he said.

Ambassador Mughaddam said that despite the inaction and passivity of some governments, as well as intense censorship and propaganda, global awareness of the Israeli regime’s genocide has increased. The perpetrators and their supporters are being held accountable before the conscience of humanity. Unfortunately, many nations remain silent and inactive, and due to this inaction, people in Muslim countries from Lebanon to Yemen continue to suffer, he added.

“The strong and courageous stance of the Pakistani government and its honorable people, along with the media and influential voices in this country, have played a significant role in raising global awareness. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support of the Palestinian cause,” he said.

“On this International Quds Day, I emphasize that unity and solidarity within the Islamic world are the most critical factors in achieving victory against the aggression and occupation of the Zionist regime. Muslims around the world must raise their voices in unison this Friday in solidarity with Palestine and the people of Gaza,” he said.

In conclusion, he once again thanked all for attending this event. In these sacred moments, let us pray together for the liberation of all oppressed Muslims and the freedom of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, he said.

He said that in past 15 months, Israel and US tried to eliminate Hamas Mujahideen but failed in their nefarious designs and they both had to agree to defeat at hands of Hamas mujahideen. Once the Hamas agreed to free hostages, Israel has again started to bomb Gaza and its adjoining areas.

He said that Israel and US are blaming Iran for supporting Hamas despite the fact that Israel and its allies have wreaked havoc for Gaza civilians and they have failed to dismantle and defeat Hamas despite unprecedented bombing since World War-II.

He lamented that Islamic Ummah failed to raise a strong voice to condemn Israeli aggression but hailed Pakistan government for raising strong protest to Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

He demanded that Islamic Ummah should build pressure on US and Israel to expel Israeli troops from Gaza and West Bank. He said that Iran has offered many sacrifices and would continue doing so to thwart Israeli aggression.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed paid rich tribes to Iranian supreme leader Imam Khamenei on his principled stand over Palestine dispute, saying that Iran and Pakistan facing were similar issues like extremism, terrorism and economic challenge.

“We have strong bond of cooperation and deep-rooted brotherly relationships between the two nations,” Senator Mushahid said, adding that there are to fascist states on earth – one is Israel in the Middle East and the other one in India in South Asia.

“Both India and Israel want to expand their territory through the barrel of the gun,” he said. PTI leader Maulana Noorul Haq Qadri and others also addressed on the occasion.