International transport and logistics hub in Termez integrated into UNHCR Global Supply Network

TERMEZ: The International Multifunctional Transport and Logistics Hub in Termez has officially been granted the status of a warehouse within the Global Supply Network United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Last month, a ceremony marking this achievement was held at this Center in Termez, attended by key officials, including the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Mr. Ismatulla Irgashev; Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Mr. Indrika Ratwatte; UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Ms. Sabine Machl; Acting Regional Representative of UNHCR Mr. Dumitru Lipcanu; Head of UNHCR in Afghanistan Mr. Arafat Jamal; as well as representatives of the Surkhandarya regional administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Uzbekistan’s Customs and Border Services.

The hub was established in 2022 on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to ensure the centralized and targeted delivery of humanitarian aid by the UN, international organizations and foreign countries to Afghanistan and other countries on the basis of Termez Cargo Center LLC.

Addressing the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev called on the world community to unite in solving the problem of Afghanistan, stressing that humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people should not wane.

UNHCR’s Global Supply Network includes seven warehouse complexes located in Amman (Jordan), Dubai (UAE), Nairobi (Kenya), Accra (Ghana), Douala (Cameroon), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Panama City (Panama). More than $500 million worth of key life-support items – tents, blankets, kitchen sets, medical supplies and others – are processed through this infrastructure annually for rapid response to humanitarian crises.

Given the complex international situation and the increasing number of people in need of support, the UN and its agencies endeavour to maintain adequate stocks of essential resources to assist vulnerable populations. In this context, Termez’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, its well-developed transport and energy infrastructure, and the availability of qualified personnel were key factors in the decision to integrate the Hub into the global community.

Thus, the Termez hub became UNHCR’s eighth international warehouse, reaffirming its significance and effectiveness for the prompt distribution of humanitarian goods on a global scale.

Ismatulla Irgashev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan said that the Termez hub symbolizes international cooperation, reliability, and efficiency.

“It not only serves to strengthen the humanitarian supply chain, but also contributes to the development of the region by creating new opportunities and jobs”.

Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan, expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for its active efforts to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan and other countries, as well as for close cooperation with UN agencies.

He highly praised the infrastructure created in Termez, which enhances the UN’s emergency preparedness by reducing operational costs and risks. “We are ready to continue cooperation with Uzbekistan for the sake of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals based on the principle of ‘Leaving No One Behind”.

Sabine Machl, UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan said that joining of International Transport and Logistics Hub in Termez to the UNHCR’s Global Supply Network demonstrates Uzbekistan’s commitment to the principles of multilateral cooperation and strengthens its role as an active participant in international humanitarian initiatives.

“Thanks to the opportunities provided by the Uzbek side, millions of people affected by emergencies will receive vital assistance”.

Dumitru Lipcanu, Acting Regional Representative of UNHCR for Central Asia, highlighted that the Organisation has repeatedly been convinced of the strategic advantages of the Termez Hub for humanitarian operations at the international level.

“The integration of the Center into our Global Network will allow even more efficient use of its infrastructure and logistical capabilities to support people forced to flee their homes”, – D. Lipcanu said.

According Mr. Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Afghanistan would significantly benefit from the expansion of UNHCR’s emergency supply management system through the Termez Logistics Center.

“However, the significance of this hub extends far beyond Afghanistan. It will strengthen emergency response measures at the global level, enhance regional cooperation, and intensify the fight against climate change through the use of environmentally friendly technologies”, said A. Jamal.