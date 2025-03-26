IMF Reaches Staff-level deal with Pakistan to unlock $1.3 billion of new cash

Pakistan’s inflation is likely to remain steady in March, in the 1% to 1.5% range, the country’s finance ministry said in its monthly economic outlook, after slowing to its lowest level in almost a decade the previous month.

Inflation in Pakistan has been declining for several months, hitting 1.5% in February, after it soared to around 40% in May 2023.

Pakistan says its $350 billion economy has stabilized under a $7 billion IMF bailout that had helped it stave off a default threat.