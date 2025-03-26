Harry And Meghan Offered Netflix Documentary To Reveal Princess Diana Secrets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in talks with Netflix for a new documentary project centered on Princess Diana’s life and tragic death—just as the 30th anniversary of her passing approaches.

According to a source based in Los Angeles, the idea under discussion involves a solo project for Prince Harry, who would serve as both host and co-executive producer. The insider explained that Harry is “uniquely placed” to lead the series, offering personal insight into his late mother’s legacy as both a parent and a cultural icon still adored around the world.

While no formal deal has been finalized, the project is said to be generating strong interest from Netflix executives. Some insiders believe the documentary could even serve as a way for Harry to potentially reconnect with his brother, Prince William, by honoring their mother’s legacy.

The rumored docuseries arrives as Harry and Meghan’s $100 million partnership with Netflix, signed in 2020, nears its expiration later this year. According to The Express, the Diana-focused documentary could spark a renewal of their collaboration with the streaming platform.

However, a source close to the Sussexes told The Independent that reports about the proposed Diana series are “not true,” casting uncertainty on the speculation.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s recent Netflix series With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle and cookery show, debuted this spring and quickly entered the platform’s top 10 rankings in both the U.S. and U.K. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the series found a strong viewer base, showcasing Meghan’s influence in lifestyle content.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who has previously referred to Harry and Meghan as “the jewels in our crown,” recently defended the Duchess’s show, stating the company’s involvement with her production venture remains in a “discovery” phase.

Whether or not the Diana documentary proceeds, the rumors have reignited public interest in the late princess’s enduring impact—and the evolving media journey of her youngest son.