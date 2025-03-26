Opinion

Zarbari Kolwa, one of the most deprived regions of district Awaran in Balochistan, continues to suffer from extreme neglect. The absence of electricity, the lack of qualified teachers in schools and the unavailability of clean water have made life unbearable for the residents. Despite being fundamental human rights, these basic necessities remain out of reach for the people of this region.

It is deeply concerning that in this modern age, entire communities are left without the most essential services. The deprivation faced by the people of Zarbari Kolwa is not just a matter of hardship but a grave injustice. The authorities must take immediate action to address these pressing issues and ensure that the residents receive the basic facilities they rightfully deserve. Neglecting this region any further would be a failure of governance and a violation of human dignity.

The concerned authorities must prioritise Zarbari Kolwa, provide the necessary infrastructure and uplift this long-overlooked community.

MUHAMMAD IQBAL

AWARAN

