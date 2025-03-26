CM Maryam launches Punjab wheat incentive programme with free tractor scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday officially launched the CM Punjab Wheat Incentive Programme, an initiative aimed at supporting farmers by distributing 1,000 free tractors.

The programme is designed to enhance wheat production and provide financial relief to small and medium-scale farmers across the province.

As part of the Punjab Free Tractors Scheme, 55-horsepower tractors will be provided at no cost to selected farmers through a transparent digital balloting process.

The first recipient of the initiative was Kausar Parveen, a female farmer from Bahawalnagar. Other successful farmers included Muhammad Iqbal from Jhang and Salman Ahmed from Mandi Bahauddin, who received their tractors in a special distribution ceremony.

Out of 57,733 farmers who applied for the scheme, 21,496 were deemed eligible for the final selection process. All chosen recipients are expected to receive their tractors within the next three months.

The initiative is part of a broader agricultural reform plan that includes other programs such as the Green Tractor Scheme, the Kisan Card for financial aid, and the Super Seeder Scheme, which promotes advanced farming techniques.

The Punjab government has designated 560,000 acres of land for wheat cultivation and expects the new incentives to significantly boost yields. The CM expressed optimism about the program, stating that she hopes for a record wheat harvest this season and a brighter future for farmers.