Another Public Holiday Announced By Sindh Government After Eid

The Sindh government has declared April 4 as a public holiday to observe the death anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

According to an official notification issued on Monday, all provincial government offices, educational institutions, and autonomous bodies under Sindh’s jurisdiction will remain closed. The holiday follows immediately after Eidul Fitr, which concludes on April 2 across the province.

This year, the observance of Bhutto’s legacy was marked by a notable tribute at the national level. President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian honor, to the late leader during a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Sunday.

The award was received by Bhutto’s daughter, Sanam Bhutto, on his behalf. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 1973 to 1977 and was executed on April 4, 1979, following a controversial trial.