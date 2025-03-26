Angelina Jolie Planning To Leave The US, Gifts NY Apartment To One Of Her Children

Angelina Jolie has handed over her longtime New York City apartment to one of her sons, revealing the family update in a recent interview with The New York Times. Though she didn’t name which of her six children is now living there, Jolie shared that the space has become a “crash pad” for all of her kids when they’re in town.

The 49-year-old actress and humanitarian bought the apartment in her twenties and now co-parents six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). Currently based in Los Angeles, Jolie revealed she’s planning to relocate to Cambodia once the twins turn 18.

Recalling a light-hearted moment with her son, she said, “The other day I said I was going to pop by, and he was like, ‘Can you just give me a day to clean?’” Laughing, she added, “I thought, I appreciate that—you should clean up for your mother. But also, how bad is it?”

In addition to family life, Jolie is making creative strides in New York through her project Atelier Jolie. The artistic collective, housed at the historic 57 Great Jones Street—once occupied by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat—focuses on collaborative, sustainable art and fashion. It features workshops, residencies, and community-building events to support emerging creators.

Jolie has consistently emphasized the importance of giving her children a sense of “privacy, peace, and safety,” a message she echoed in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, safety concerns have also prompted stricter rules at home. After Pax Jolie-Pitt was involved in two serious incidents in 2024—totaling his Tesla in May and suffering injuries in a July e-bike crash—Jolie reportedly stepped in with new safety protocols.

Sources say she has enrolled Pax in defensive driving lessons and required him to sign a contract promising to wear a helmet at all times while riding his e-bike. “She’d love it if Pax gave up his need for speed, but that’s very unlikely,” a source told InTouch. “All she can do now is hope he understands how lucky he is to be alive and starts making better decisions on the road.”