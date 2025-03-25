Senator Nasir Butt blames PTI for having a tradition of fabricating lies

ISLAMABAD: Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, to answer tough questions regarding the PTI government’s economic policies.

Butt questioned, “when Nawaz Sharif left office in 2018, sugar was priced at Rs. 50 per kg—PTI’s policies drove it up to Rs. 200. Who should be held accountable?”

He further criticized the PTI’s handling of essential commodities, stating, “during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, flour was sold at Rs. 35 per kg. Who is responsible for pushing prices to record highs? And who profited at the expense of the public?”

The senator accused the previous PTI-led government of manipulating sugar and wheat markets for financial gain. “First, they exported sugar to make profits, then imported it at higher prices for another windfall. The same exploitative tactics were used with wheat,” he claimed.

Highlighting economic indicators, Butt said, “Under Nawaz Sharif’s government, inflation stood at a manageable 4%, while growth surged above 6%. In contrast, who is responsible for inflation soaring to an unprecedented 38-40%?”

Turning to governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PML-N leader demanded answers: “The PTI must explain—who allowed smuggling to thrive in the province?”

He also took a sharp jab at the opposition party’s credibility, stating, “fabricating false narratives has long been a PTI tradition, and it continues unabated.”

In a parting remark directed at KP’s Information Adviser, Butt said, “Before pointing fingers, the adviser should engage in some introspection.”

The strong remarks come amid ongoing political tensions, with the PML-N stepping up its criticism of PTI’s economic management.