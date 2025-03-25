Russian envoy rejects reports of Pakistan supplying arms to Ukraine

PESHAWAR: Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, has categorically denied reports alleging that Pakistan has been supplying arms to Ukraine, calling such claims baseless and without evidence.

Speaking at a special interaction with The Express Tribune in Peshawar, Khorev stated that Moscow had found no proof of Pakistani weapons being used in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. “We have not found any evidence of Pakistani arms supplies in this war. All such claims are baseless,” he said. His remarks come in response to international media reports suggesting that Pakistan was covertly providing military assistance to Ukraine.

On the broader security situation in the region, Khorev acknowledged that Afghanistan’s efforts to counter militancy remained inadequate but attributed this to economic hardships and ongoing security challenges. He stressed that the resurgence of ISIS posed the greatest threat to both Russia and regional stability.

The ambassador highlighted Moscow’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts, stating that Russia was actively cooperating with regional partners, including Pakistan, under the “Quartet” format, which includes China, Iran, and Afghanistan. Additionally, he noted that Russia was working with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to eliminate militant threats.

Khorev reaffirmed Russia’s support for Pakistan and Afghanistan in dealing with security challenges and emphasized the need for continued collaboration to ensure regional stability. He also expressed Moscow’s interest in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Islamabad, particularly in defense and energy cooperation.

His remarks are seen as a significant development in Pakistan-Russia relations, especially at a time when global geopolitical tensions continue to shape new alliances and strategic partnerships.