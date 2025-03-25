Pakistan demands UN action on Kashmir at high-level UN debate

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take concrete steps toward implementing its long-standing resolutions on Kashmir, which promise the region’s people the right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Speaking at a high-level UNSC debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Adaptability in UN Peace Operations – Responding to New Realities,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to UN peacekeeping and the need for a just resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

Fatemi reminded the UNSC that the conflict in Kashmir remains unresolved despite multiple UN resolutions. He stated that it is the responsibility of the Security Council to ensure the realization of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and promote a just and lasting settlement. He also highlighted that Pakistan continues to host the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region.

During his address, Fatemi reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing role in UN peacekeeping operations. He noted that Pakistan has been one of the leading contributors to UN missions, with over 235,000 Pakistani peacekeepers deployed across 48 missions worldwide. He added that 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives in the service of international peace and security. More than 3,267 Pakistani men and women are currently serving in blue helmets across seven UN missions.

Discussing the evolving challenges facing UN peacekeeping, Fatemi urged the Security Council to ensure that all peace operations receive unified and consistent support. He stressed the need for clear, focused, and realistic mandates tailored to the realities on the ground.

He pointed out that peacekeeping missions should be deployed with well-defined political objectives, as the primacy of political solutions is crucial in resolving conflicts. He also emphasized the importance of providing adequate resources to peacekeepers rather than expecting them to do more with limited means.

Fatemi further highlighted the necessity of modern training and equipment for peacekeepers to counter emerging threats, including the weaponization of technology. He suggested that peace operations should be integrated within a broader “peace continuum” approach, ensuring proactive and systematic engagement with the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

Pakistan’s role in shaping future peacekeeping strategies was also underscored, as Fatemi announced that Islamabad will host a UN Peacekeeping Ministerial preparatory meeting on April 15-16. He said that the discussions held during the meeting would contribute to ongoing deliberations on the future of UN peace operations and help formulate more effective strategies to address global conflicts.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to diplomatic solutions, Fatemi stressed that addressing the root causes of conflicts is crucial for establishing lasting peace. He asserted that the Kashmir issue must be resolved through political and diplomatic means, in accordance with UN resolutions.

Pakistan’s renewed push for international intervention in Kashmir comes amid ongoing tensions with India. Islamabad has consistently urged the UN to take action on what it describes as human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir. However, India has maintained that Kashmir is an internal matter and has rejected any third-party intervention.

While the UNSC has yet to formally respond to Pakistan’s latest appeal, the Kashmir issue remains a key point of diplomatic contention in South Asia, with Pakistan continuing to advocate for international mediation.