Litigants key stakeholders in justice system must be treated with dignity: CJP

By Staff Report
  • CJ Afridi underscores significance of reforms to ease cases backlog and ensure timely and effective justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Tuesday described litigants as key stakeholders in the justice system who must be treated with dignity and respect, underscoring significance of reforms to ease cases backlog and ensure timely and effective justice.

CJP Justice Afridi was chairing a consultative meeting with senior judicial officials on improving access to justice, which was attended by top officials, including Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Saleem Khan and Federal Judicial Academy Director General.

The participants reviewed ongoing judicial reforms and digitalisation efforts.

Discussions highlighted progress in digital case filing, transparency, and accountability. The IT Directorate briefed participants on integrating new technologies to make judicial processes more efficient.

A statement from the meeting noted that enhancing accessibility and efficiency remains a top priority.

Currently, around 57,000 cases are pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, with an additional 2.4 million awaiting resolution in other courts across the country.

According to the office of the registrar, 27,312 cases were fixed and 12,109 disposed of between 28 Oct 2024 and 7 March 2025 while 7,370 new cases were instituted in the same period.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi’s push for judicial reforms aims to address the ongoing backlog and modernise the justice system.

Key reforms include the introduction of advanced information technology, such as the e-Affidavit system to streamline filing processes and reduce delays, and a Case Management System that allows litigants and lawyers to access certified copies instantly.

Additionally, feedback mechanisms involving legal professionals and the public have been implemented to strengthen trust in the system.

