Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Find Closure, Become Friends After Divorcing Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, ex-wives of Ben Affleck, have reportedly found closure following their divorces from the actor. Sources have revealed that the pair, once linked by their marriages to Affleck, are now on friendly terms after enduring the emotional turmoil of their relationships with him.

According to a Page Six report, Ben Affleck’s behavior during both marriages created significant strain, leading to their eventual breakdown. “Both Jennifers are relieved to move on from him,” a source stated, highlighting that his emotional volatility was a central issue in both of their marriages.

Despite recent reports suggesting tension between Lopez and Garner, the source clarified that the two women have developed a strong bond. “They have become friends, especially through their shared experiences of co-parenting,” the insider shared.

The source also addressed the rumors surrounding Lopez’s feelings, stating, “There’s no reason to pit these women against each other.” Both Lopez and Garner have reportedly found peace and a supportive connection as they focus on their children and lives after their marriages to Affleck.