Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Find Closure, Become Friends After Divorcing Ben Affleck

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, ex-wives of Ben Affleck, have reportedly found closure following their divorces from the actor. Sources have revealed that the pair, once linked by their marriages to Affleck, are now on friendly terms after enduring the emotional turmoil of their relationships with him.

According to a Page Six report, Ben Affleck’s behavior during both marriages created significant strain, leading to their eventual breakdown. “Both Jennifers are relieved to move on from him,” a source stated, highlighting that his emotional volatility was a central issue in both of their marriages.

Photo: Getty Images

Despite recent reports suggesting tension between Lopez and Garner, the source clarified that the two women have developed a strong bond. “They have become friends, especially through their shared experiences of co-parenting,” the insider shared.

The source also addressed the rumors surrounding Lopez’s feelings, stating, “There’s no reason to pit these women against each other.” Both Lopez and Garner have reportedly found peace and a supportive connection as they focus on their children and lives after their marriages to Affleck.

Previous article
Israeli tank fire hits UN facility in Gaza, sparking outrage
Next article
Pakistan demands UN action on Kashmir at high-level UN debate
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Ben Affleck Sets The Record Straight on Divorce from Jennifer Lopez...

Ben Affleck has addressed his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in a candid interview for the April issue of GQ, offering clarity on the reasons...

Pakistan demands UN action on Kashmir at high-level UN debate

Israeli tank fire hits UN facility in Gaza, sparking outrage

George Clooney Feels ‘Every Dream Comes True’ with Broadway Debut and Family Support

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.