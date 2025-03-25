Israeli tank fire hits UN facility in Gaza, sparking outrage

GAZA CITY: A United Nations compound in central Gaza was struck by Israeli tank fire, killing a Bulgarian UN staff member and critically injuring six others, the UN confirmed on Monday.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the attack on the clearly marked facility in Deir el-Balah on March 19 was directly caused by Israeli forces, marking the first time the UN has officially assigned blame to Israel for the strike.

The assault came just a day after Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas, triggering a new wave of intense fighting in the besieged Palestinian territory. Israel initially denied responsibility, claiming it was targeting a Hamas site, but the UN is now calling for “a full, thorough, and independent investigation” into the incident.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has ordered the withdrawal of roughly 30% of international UN staff from Gaza. Despite the reduction, humanitarian operations will continue through the 13,000 Palestinian staff members still working in the enclave, hundreds of whom have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The latest escalation has added to the staggering toll of the conflict. According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 113,000 wounded since the war erupted.