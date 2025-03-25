IHC summons IG Islamabad in disappearance of journalist Ahmad Noorani’s brothers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) during a hearing on a plea filed by journalist Ahmad Noorani’s mother for the recovery of his two brothers.

According to Noorani’s mother Amina Bashir, her two sons – Muhammad Saifur Rehman Haider and Muhammad Ali, went missing from their residence in the early hours of Wednesday, after her US-based son Noorani, who works for a news outlet called FactFocus, recently published an investigative report.

Following this, Amina Bashir had filed a plea with the IHC for the recovery of his two brothers.

During Monday’s hearing, Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas expressed his dissatisfaction with the SHO’s report and summoned the Islamabad IGP on March 26. Advocate Imaan Hazir Mazari, representing the petitioner, appeared before the court along with Noorani’s mother and sister.

The mother broke out in tears during the proceedings. She said, “Will the high court be responsible if something happens to my children? “The SHO submitted his report to the court. He said, “We have been using all available sources,” adding that the police had carried out geofencing, looked into call detail records and checked the cameras near the house.

Justice Minhas told the police officer that he should have presented his findings but he did not. The lawyer for the Islamabad police said that there was no application to register a case.

“We are not discussing that right now,” the judge retorted, adding that there was an alternative forum for that purpose. Mazari asked that if the police had not filed a report for five days, then how were they conducting the investigation.

Judge Minhas responded, “I am calling the IGP. He will conduct an investigation.” Mazari claimed that it had been six days since the incident but the police had not done anything yet. “I can only order as per my authority,” the judge remarked. Mazari said that the intelligence agencies were to be blamed in this case. She alleged that Noorani’s brothers were kidnapped because of his recent reporting.