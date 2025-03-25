GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date ‘Leaked’ as Fans Await Updates Amid Growing Frustration

GTA 6 fans, eagerly awaiting the game’s next trailer, are facing mounting frustration over delays and a lack of official updates. Following the release of the first trailer in December 2023, many had hoped for more information, but silence has only fueled speculation.

Amid this quiet period, there’s a growing buzz about the potential release of Trailer 2. According to anonymous tips gathered by GTA 6 Countdown from social media posts, some fans are predicting that the trailer will drop on March 25, with one post specifically stating, “The 2nd trailer will drop 25 03 25.”

While it’s easy to be skeptical of these anonymous sources, the date is creating a sense of intrigue, especially with Game Informer’s scheduled revival on March 25. The outlet, which first previewed GTA 5, has sparked hope among fans that we could see new screenshots or an official reveal leading up to April 1.

As the countdown continues, gamers are eager to see if the speculation proves true or if they’ll have to wait a bit longer for new updates.