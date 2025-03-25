Entertainment

George Clooney Feels ‘Every Dream Comes True’ with Broadway Debut and Family Support

By Web Desk

George Clooney is eagerly anticipating his Broadway debut, where he will take on the role of renowned news anchor Edward R. Murrow in the stage adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated film Good Night, and Good Luck. As the actor prepares for this exciting chapter, he is also balancing his family life in New York City.

A source close to Clooney revealed that the actor is successfully managing his work commitments while ensuring he spends quality time with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins, Ella and Alexander. The couple has gone to great lengths to keep their lives in New York private, and so far, they have managed to keep things under wraps.

George Clooney outdside Winter Garden Theater on Broadway in Manhatta – Photo: Reuters

“Amal can work from New York or travel to Europe when needed, which is only a short flight away,” the source shared. “Though they were concerned about how the move would affect their children’s routines, it has turned out better than expected.”

The insider further emphasized the importance of Amal’s support during this busy time for George. “Having his family with him has been a huge source of joy for George. After long rehearsals, he comes home to Amal, and wakes up to his children every day. He feels truly fulfilled, believing that every dream has come true.”

Photo: Getty Images

Clooney also expressed his deep appreciation for his family, calling it a pivotal moment in his career. “He is incredibly grateful for his wife, his children, and the opportunity to pursue a dream career on Broadway,” the source continued. “Amal is equally happy, as this experience has brought them closer and given them a newfound appreciation for life in America.”

The actor’s Broadway debut is set to open on April 3, 2025.

Previous article
Rajab Butt Faces Legal Action Under PECA and Blasphemy Laws Over ‘295’ Perfume Launch
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 25th March, 2025

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The urgency of educational reforms

The hidden costs of screen time

Epaper_25-3-25 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.