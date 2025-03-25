George Clooney Feels ‘Every Dream Comes True’ with Broadway Debut and Family Support

George Clooney is eagerly anticipating his Broadway debut, where he will take on the role of renowned news anchor Edward R. Murrow in the stage adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated film Good Night, and Good Luck. As the actor prepares for this exciting chapter, he is also balancing his family life in New York City.

A source close to Clooney revealed that the actor is successfully managing his work commitments while ensuring he spends quality time with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins, Ella and Alexander. The couple has gone to great lengths to keep their lives in New York private, and so far, they have managed to keep things under wraps.

“Amal can work from New York or travel to Europe when needed, which is only a short flight away,” the source shared. “Though they were concerned about how the move would affect their children’s routines, it has turned out better than expected.”

The insider further emphasized the importance of Amal’s support during this busy time for George. “Having his family with him has been a huge source of joy for George. After long rehearsals, he comes home to Amal, and wakes up to his children every day. He feels truly fulfilled, believing that every dream has come true.”

Clooney also expressed his deep appreciation for his family, calling it a pivotal moment in his career. “He is incredibly grateful for his wife, his children, and the opportunity to pursue a dream career on Broadway,” the source continued. “Amal is equally happy, as this experience has brought them closer and given them a newfound appreciation for life in America.”

The actor’s Broadway debut is set to open on April 3, 2025.