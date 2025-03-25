David And Victoria Beckham’s Feud With Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Revealed

The documentary Beckham, which delves into the life and career of soccer star David Beckham, has captivated audiences with its revelations. One of the most talked-about moments involves a previously unknown episode about the relationship between David’s wife, Victoria Beckham, and pop icon Jennifer Lopez.

The documentary highlights how, despite being friends, David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship became strained. A series of events, particularly involving their respective partners, led to a distancing between the two. The United States and international audiences have been buzzing with reactions since these revelations.

The series also captured the glamour of the Beckham family’s life, including their appearance at a premiere in London, where they were joined by friends such as actress Salma Hayek. However, the red carpet excitement soon faded as social media quickly focused on key moments from the documentary.

One significant incident occurred in 2005 when Victoria was about to give birth. David, who was involved in a Pepsi commercial campaign with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, informed his wife that a scheduling conflict would prevent him from being by her side during the birth. According to the documentary, David said, “Yes, I have to do a session with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé,” which led to a heated reaction from Victoria. “I was like about to burst, I’m on bed rest, and thinking: ‘Are you kidding me?'” she recalled in the series.

Things worsened when Victoria saw a photo of David with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé on the cover of a British newspaper, alongside the headline: “What Would Posh Say?” The news only heightened Victoria’s distress, adding to the pressures the couple faced during that period, when media scrutiny was relentless. The images from a promotional event in Madrid in 2005 sparked further public conversation, while Victoria, feeling insecure about her appearance due to her pregnancy, struggled with the emotional toll.

Friendship Before Tension

Despite the incident, the relationship between David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez was initially grounded in friendship. Long before Lopez married Ben Affleck, Jennifer and Victoria shared a close bond, both professionally and personally. Victoria was a strong supporter of Jennifer, offering guidance and friendship during tough times.

The documentary suggests that the support between the two women was mutual, with each providing advice on family and personal matters. However, in recent years, tensions have surfaced, particularly after Ben Affleck’s arrival in Jennifer’s life. Close sources claim that Jennifer became uncomfortable with Affleck’s attempts to “steal” her friends, which strained her relationship with the Beckhams.

This shift in dynamics has taken the entertainment world by surprise. While Jennifer and Victoria’s friendship once played a significant role in their personal lives, the recent developments exposed in the documentary suggest that their relationship has undergone notable changes.