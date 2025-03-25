China, India hold 33rd meeting of working mechanism on border affairs

BEIJING: China and India on Tuesday held their latest round of meetings to exchange views on relevant issues in border areas and agreed to continue to safeguard the peace and tranquility of the areas.

Hong Liang, director general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Gourangalal Das, joint secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, co-chaired the 33rd Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs in Beijing.

The two sides engaged in a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views in a “positive, constructive, and forward-looking” manner, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The talks focused on implementing the consensus reached over delimitation negotiations, border management and control, institutional mechanisms, and cross-border exchanges and cooperation during the 23rd meeting between China and India’s special representatives on the boundary question in December 2024.

During the 23rd meeting, China’s special representative Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with India’s special representative and National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval and reached a six-point consensus in Beijing. It was the first meeting of its kind in five years.

According to Tuesday’s statement, China and India agreed to adopt practical and effective measures to continue maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas and actively prepare for the 24th meeting between the two countries’ special representatives on the boundary question.