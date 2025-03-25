Bilawal urges national consensus to focus on security in Balochistan, KP

PPP chairman expresses concern over deteriorating law and order situation in the two provinces

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called for urgent national consensus and special attention to the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, describing both as critical for the country’s stability.

Speaking at the Governor House Punjab in Lahore on Monday, Bilawal expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the two provinces. He stressed that the entire nation, along with all political parties, must unite to confront the threat of terrorism.

“All parties must come together for the sake of the country and the nation,” he said. “If the opposition wants to engage in politics, it should focus on public issues. This is the time to make collective decisions in the interest of Pakistan.”

Bilawal stressed the importance of setting aside political differences to prioritise national security and unity. “We need to pay special attention to Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he added, urging all stakeholders to work towards consensus on national matters.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should convene another meeting, even if after a month… We hope to build a national consensus to combat terrorism,” he said.

He noted that they must unite to fight terrorists, adding that all political stakeholders must come together for the country and nation instead of personal interests.

“There is division in our politics… building consensus on national issues has become difficult,” he regretted.

The PPP scion reiterated that Pakistan is once again facing global conspiracies and must stand firm against them. He highlighted the ongoing security concerns, stating that the country is dealing with serious difficulties due to terrorism.

He urged political parties to set aside their differences and unite for the greater good of the nation. Bilawal also invited the opposition to move beyond “narrow-minded politics” and focus on public welfare instead.

The PPP chief assured that efforts would be made to find solutions to the prevailing challenges. He reaffirmed his commitment to combating terrorism, vowing to confront both terrorists and their facilitators.

Bilawal said he informed the prime minister that the PPP is ready to play its role in facilitating dialogue among political parties, stressing the importance of collective decision-making.

Addressing the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, he said that his party might have numerous grievances but tends to focus on a single issue. “The people of Pakistan face multiple challenges beyond just political disputes, including terrorism, economic instability, and internal issues.”

He urged the opposition to prioritise national issues over seeking relief for political leadership.

The former foreign minister also clarified that the PPP is neither part of the government nor the opposition. However, he stated that the PPP remains open to dialogue with the government to facilitate constructive discussions.