Ben Affleck Sets The Record Straight on Divorce from Jennifer Lopez In Latest Bombshell Interview

Ben Affleck has addressed his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in a candid interview for the April issue of GQ, offering clarity on the reasons behind their split and clearing up rumors. The actor discussed his relationship with Lopez and revealed his motivations for participating in the 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which explores their marriage.

Affleck, 52, explained his decision to engage with the documentary, saying, “If I’m going to participate, I want to do it honestly and in an interesting way.” He also praised Lopez, 55, for managing celebrity with more ease than he has, noting their different approaches to privacy. “I’m more reserved, and she’s more open, which can create challenges in a relationship,” he admitted.

The Gone Girl star clarified that differences in their attitudes were not the root cause of their breakup. “It’s not like the documentary reveals any major issue,” he explained. “It’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture.”

Affleck also expressed respect for Lopez, emphasizing his support for her throughout their relationship. “I love and support her,” he stated. “We just had different approaches to balancing public and private life.” He added, “There’s no scandal or intrigue in our breakup. It’s just a story about two people trying to figure out their lives.”

In discussing their split, Affleck pointed out that the breakup wasn’t dramatic. “There’s no big mystery or soap opera here,” he noted. “It’s just like any relationship where you’re trying to make sense of things.”

Affleck and Lopez reignited their romance in 2021, having previously been engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2003. They married in 2022, only for Lopez to file for divorce in August 2024, with the divorce finalized in January 2025.

Lopez shared her perspective on the end of their relationship in the October issue of Interview magazine, stating, “I don’t regret it for one second,” despite the challenges it posed.