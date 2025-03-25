Ben Affleck Reveals Truth Behind FBI Visit To His House Amid LA Wildfires

Ben Affleck has dismissed rumors that the FBI visited his home earlier this year, calling the story “absurd and ridiculous.” In his GQ cover interview, the actor clarified why FBI agents were photographed outside his Brentwood home, stating that he had only learned about the visit through an online article citing anonymous sources.

Affleck explained that he contacted law enforcement to clarify the situation and was told the FBI had been conducting a local investigation into a break-in at a nearby federal official’s home. He emphasized that the visit had nothing to do with a drone crash, as had been speculated, and that the FBI’s presence was part of their broader investigation into unauthorized drone activity near the area.

The FBI later confirmed that agents were in the area as part of the investigation into the Palisades Fire and were visible at various residences, including Affleck’s, while tracking down potential footage of a drone damaging firefighting aircraft.

Affleck also discussed his relationships with ex-wives Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, praising Garner as a “good co-parent and partner” and expressing respect for Lopez, despite differing public attitudes. He stressed that the end of his second marriage was free from scandal, though he declined to share details, calling them “embarrassing” and “vulnerable.