Ben Affleck Praises Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner as ‘Wonderful’ Co-Parent, Shares Insight on Personal Life

In a new interview for GQ, Ben Affleck opened up about his enduring partnership with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, highlighting their strong co-parenting relationship. “I’m really lucky to have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer,” said the 52-year-old actor, who shares three children with Garner.

Affleck recalled how he and Garner would reassure their children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, when they saw exaggerated stories about their parents in the media. “We’d explain that not everything in the tabloids is true,” he shared, emphasizing that their children understand their lives despite public speculation.

Affleck also reflected on his public persona, acknowledging that he doesn’t try to curate his image carefully. “I just want to get the coffee,” he said, noting his casual approach to paparazzi attention. Despite media interest in his personal life, he joked that his reality is “pretty drama-free.”

Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2015, continue to co-parent well, while Affleck’s second marriage to Jennifer Lopez ended in divorce earlier this year. Affleck clarified his feelings about Lopez, stating he has “a lot of respect” for her and adding, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera.”