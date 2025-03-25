Army Chief General Asim Munir’s Mother Passes Away, Political Leaders Extend Condolences

The mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has passed away, drawing condolences from political and religious figures across Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their profound sorrow, sending heartfelt prayers for the departed soul and offering support to the grieving family. Zardari shared in General Munir’s grief, saying he stood with the family during this painful time.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, conveyed their sympathies, praying for the deceased’s elevation in the hereafter and for strength to the family. Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep sorrow and assured the family of their support.

In his condolences, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the significance of a mother’s passing and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, expressing his heartfelt condolences, offered prayers for peace and patience for the grieving family.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on his party members to hold special prayers for the forgiveness of General Munir’s mother. Other notable figures, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and several federal ministers, also extended their heartfelt sympathies. Religious leader Allama Kokab Noorani Okarvi joined in prayers for the deceased.

Various leaders, both political and religious, continue to offer their prayers for patience, divine mercy, and the elevation of the departed soul’s rank in the hereafter.