Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship With Vanessa Trump in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Tiger Woods has officially confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, ending months of speculation with a heartfelt Instagram post that shows the couple smiling and relaxed in each other’s company.

The golf icon posted two affectionate photos with Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., writing, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” He added that they are excited about their future together and asked for privacy for their loved ones.

In one of the images, Woods is seen with his arm wrapped around Vanessa’s waist as they pose outdoors. The second captures the pair lounging together, smiling warmly, suggesting their relationship has grown strong and steady behind the scenes.

Vanessa, who shares five children with Donald Trump Jr., finalized her divorce in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. Woods, on the other hand, shares two children—Sam and Charlie—with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he divorced in 2010 following a highly publicized split.

The two families reportedly began growing closer over the past few months, frequently attending junior golf tournaments where their children competed. Vanessa’s daughter Kai and Woods’ son Charlie are emerging junior golf talents, with Kai already committed to the University of Miami.

Earlier this month, the families were spotted in South Carolina for the Junior Invitational, and in February, Tiger appeared with Vanessa and her daughter at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego. Days later, the couple was seen together at a White House reception hosted by former President Donald Trump for Black History Month.

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren – Photo: Getty Images



According to Daily Mail, their relationship started around Thanksgiving. Woods reportedly informed Elin Nordegren about his new romance during a call in late December or early January, which sources described as amicable and supportive.

With both families now in the public eye again, Woods and Vanessa appear to be navigating their new relationship with care and mutual respect—while keeping their focus on family and the future ahead