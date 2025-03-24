NATIONAL

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4 to mark Bhutto’s death anniversary

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the 46th death anniversary of PPP founder and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

According to a notification issued by the Services General Administration and Coordination on Monday, all the government and private office will remain closed throughout the province.

All government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges, universities and education boards will remain shut on April 4 (Friday). Autonomous authorities and local body councils will also remain closed, the notification said.

Previous article
Robbers snatch Rs30m from bank’s cash van in Peshawar
Next article
Hanif Abbasi inspects Islamabad Carriage Factory
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Is Donald Trump’s US Golden Visa The Best Offer Out There?...

The US has introduced its new "Gold Card" visa, targeting wealthy investors who wish to secure residency and citizenship by contributing $5 million to...

Turkey detains 1,100 protesters since Erdogan rival held

Upset by Khalistan referendum, India launches NIA to malign Sikh movement

Over 50% of Indian children face sexual abuse, UN informed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.