Sher Afzal Marwat alleges internal rifts, foreign influences destabilising PTI

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Member of the National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat has claimed that internal rifts and external influences are destabilising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to reporters outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Marwat alleged that certain individuals within the party were creating obstacles to prevent his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Marwat clarified that he had no contact with any other political party. “Whenever Imran Khan calls me, I will go to meet him,” he said. He accused some PTI members of spreading sedition and obstructing the party’s affairs.

Commenting on the legal challenges faced by the party, Marwat said the entire PTI leadership was entangled in court cases. He recalled that on November 26, their vehicles were seized and cases were registered. “Why should Imran Khan apologise for that?” he questioned.

Marwat, who was recently expelled from PTI, claimed that certain individuals were acting out of greed and for financial gain. He named social media figures Imran Riaz, Shahbaz Gul, Haider Mehdi, and Adil Raja, accusing them of diverting the party from its original mission and attacking the state for personal benefit. He alleged that people based abroad were posing as power brokers and spreading propaganda in exchange for dollars.

He announced that he would step away from PTI activities for three months. “The party is in chaos, and discussions of a forward bloc are emerging,” he said. He added that some individuals were being unfairly defamed, while others were profiting from misinformation.

Marwat also criticised the spread of false reports regarding Imran Khan’s health and prison conditions. He said such claims were being exaggerated for political purposes and urged party members to refrain from spreading unverified news.

